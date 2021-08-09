KPL 2021: Overseas Warriors opt to bat first against Mirpur Royals

The logo of the Overseas Warriors and Mirpur Royals. — Twitter/kpl_20

The Overseas Warriors on Monday won the toss and elected to bat first against the Mirpur Royals in the fifth fixture of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.



Today's match is going to be an important one for both side as the Shoaib Malik-led Royals and Imad Wasim-led Warriors have tasted defeat in their earlier games.

The Muzaffarabad Tigers had played better and defeated the Warriors by seven wickets in the third clash of the KPL last week, while the league's fourth match ended with the Bagh Stallions defeating the Royals by 15 runs.

Squads:

Overseas Warriors: Nasir Nawaz, Uthman Ali Khan, Haider Ali, Azam Khan (Wk), Imad Wasim (C), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Agha Salman, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Musal, M.Abbas Afridi

Mirpur Royals: Shoaib Malik (C), Mukhtar Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq (Wk), Khushdil Shah, Ammad Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Salman Irshad, Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Majeed, Sameen Gul Afridi