Gujranwala: Initial inquiry says gas leakage caused explosion in passenger van

GUJRANWALA: An initial investigation conducted by the police claims that the reason behind the passenger van inferno, which killed at least 10 people on Sunday, was gas leakage.

According to the report, gas started leaking from one of the cylinders placed at the back of the van as its valve was opened. The cylinder exploded when the van carrying passengers from Rawalpindi to Gujranwala was hit by a mini truck.

Meanwhile, the Gujranwala commissioner ordered action against the vehicles using gas cylinders.

It is pertinent to mention here that the death toll of people killed in Gujranwala on Sunday, after a gas cylinder at the back of a van exploded, increased from nine to 10, after one of the injured people rescued earlier succumbed to their wounds.



Rescue personnel had earlier reported seven people injured in the explosion, saying they were taken to the DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.