Showbiz
Monday Aug 09 2021
By
Web Desk

FIRs lodged against Shilpa Shetty, mom Sunanda Shetty in fraud case

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her mom Sunanda Shetty have been booked in alleged fraud case in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

According to Indian media, two FIRs have been lodged at two different police stations in Lucknow and the police have intensified investigation in both the cases against Shilpa and her mother.

A police team from Lucknow is also expected to arrive in Mumbai to questioning Shilpa and her mother Sunanda in the alleged fraud case, the media further said.

Shilpa runs a wellness chain, where her mother is a director and she herself is the chairman of the company.

It is alleged in the FIRs that the Bollywood actress and her mom took millions from two people to open a branch of the wellness centre however, the promise was not fulfilled.

Police have sent notices for questioning to Shilpa Shetty and her mom.

