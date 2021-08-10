KPL 2021: Rawalakot Hawks rout Muzaffarabad Tigers by 1 run

MUZAFFARABAD: The Rawalakot Hawks have won the faceoff versus Muzaffarabad Tigers by one run in the seventh match of the ongoing first edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) at the Muzaffarabad stadium on Monday.



Hussain Talat guided his side to the victory with his confident batting show by hitting unbeaten 69 runs off 46 deliveries with the help of six boundaries and three sixers.

The Shahid Afridi-led Hawks set a 175-run target, which proved too cumbersome for Tigers who could hit only 174 on the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez played a skipper innings and could put together 44 off 31 balls. But, he could not save his team from the defeat at the hands of the Hawks. Zeeshan Ashraf also put in an excellent batting performance trying to lead his side to the victory stand with 38 off 20 deliveries.

Sohaib Maqsood scored 22 runs.

The Rawalakot Hawks played with confidence from the first ball of the innings. After Hussain Talat, Ahmed Shahzad remained a consistent performer and hit a half-century off 33 balls, followed by Mohammad Imran whose cameo performance added 40 runs off 23 balls to the total.

From Tigers, Zaman Khan was the standout among the bowlers as he sent three batsmen back to the pavilion for 27 in his four-over spell. Asif Afridi and Imran Randhawa claimed two wickets each.

From Hawks, it was Mohammad Wasim Jr who threw four overs and claimed three wickets at the cost of 26 runs. Arshad Iqbal claimed two wickets.