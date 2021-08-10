College principals to be suspended if exam cheating cases reported: Sindh education minister

Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah. File photo

Sindh education minister Sardar Shah announces strict disciplinary action if any cheating case is reported from exam centre.

Education minister disallows use of mobile phones inside exam centre. No students, teachers and other staff can carry a mobile phone.

Shah bans registration of new private colleges.

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah expressed displeasure over several instances of the use of unfair means in the ongoing intermediate and matriculation examinations.

Making a major announcement, Shah, who took charge as education minister last week, said if a case of cheating is reported at a college during exams, the concerned college principal will be held responsible.

“The college principal will face a disciplinary action and be suspended if a case of cheating in the exams is reported,” he emphasised while chairing a meeting with Sindh Universities and Board Minister Ismail Rahu.

"Students will not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside exam centres," the education minister said, stressing that teachers and exam staff, too, will not not be allowed to bring mobiles to an examination centre.

Shah said that the quality of education by colleges will be checked in the coming days.



The Sindh education minister directed to compile a record of all private colleges and shut down all unregistered ones. He also imposed a ban on registering new private colleges until the quality checking procedure is completed.

Later, the minister also paid a surprise visit to the offices of the schools education department at the Sindh Secretariat and checked the attendance of the staff and officers.

Shah warned everyone to pay full attention to their work, adding that he would visit the departments from time to time and check the performance of the staff himself.

Schools reopening and inter exams

Addressing a press conference after the above-mentioned meeting, Shah announced on Sunday that schools in the province will remain closed till August 19.

Shah had said the decision had been taken to facilitate students.

He had said that while the provincial government will monitor the coronavirus situation for 10 days till August 19, schools will remain closed as students have difficulties commuting due to Muharram processions.

"Processions are taken out across the province from Muharram 7, which causes problems for students," he had said.

MPA Ismail Rahu, meanwhile, had said that intermediate exams will resume on August 10.

"Students will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the exam centres," he had said, adding that teachers and exam staff will also not be allowed to bring cell phones inside the centre.

Rahu had said that the government will not allow cheating at any cost.