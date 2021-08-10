Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt announce their next film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has announced her next film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.



Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actor shared the first motion poster of the road trip themed film with caption “Did someone say road trip? #JeeLeZaraa.”

Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra also shared the same post with the same caption.



The film marks Farhan Akhtar’s return to direction after Don 2 after over a decade.



Jee Le Zaraa poster features Alia, Katrina and Priyanka's names along with a car made from a collage of numerous locations in India.

According to Indian media, the film is expected to release in 2023 and its shooting will begin in September 2022.



It is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti and produced by Reema, Zoya Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan.