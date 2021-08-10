Watch: Mohammad Wasim Jr. makes history with first KPL 2021 hat-trick

Mohammad Wasim Jr. prepares to bowl during the Muzaffarabad Tigers' clash against Rawalakot Hawks on Monday. Photo: Twitter

Mohammad Wasim Jr. made history by becoming the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2021 Monday.

The right-arm pacer achieved the impressive feat in the second over of the match against the Rawalakot Hawks.

The Tigers were put in a commanding position early on in the match when Wasim bowled an accurate delivery to Bismillah Khan, who had just scored 1 run at that point.

Kashif Ali next came in to bat and was not prepared in the least for yet another speedy delivery headed for the stumps that hit his pads, giving another wicket to Wasim.

On a hat-trick, the Rawalakot Hawks' pacer came steaming in, and bowled a fast one to the experienced Umar Amin. The left-handed batsman was unable to glide the ball down to his leg-side, which went on to smash his stumps.

"How many times do you see that?" exclaimed the commentator as the bowler celebrated with his teammates. "It's a rarity. He brought smiles on the face of the franchise owner," he added.

The Rawalakot Hawks and Muzaffarabad Tigers clash went down the wire, with the former snatching a one-wicket victory in the end.

Hussain Talat guided his side to the victory with his confident batting show by hitting unbeaten 69 runs off 46 deliveries with the help of six boundaries and three sixers.

The Shahid Afridi-led Hawks set a 175-run target, which proved too cumbersome for Tigers who could hit only 174 on the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez played a skipper innings and put together 44 off 31 balls. But, he could not save his team from the defeat at the hands of the Hawks. Zeeshan Ashraf also put in an excellent batting performance trying to lead his side to the victory stand with 38 off 20 deliveries.