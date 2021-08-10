 
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan has been restored

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

A picture of the Hindu temple restored after a mob attacked it last week.
A picture of the Hindu temple restored after a mob attacked it last week. 

  • Rahim Yar Khan temple soon to be opened for worshippers, say members of Hindu community. 
  • Twenty-year-old temple was vandalized last week by a mob who broke idols placed inside.
  • “The only thing left to restore are the broken idols (Moortis)," says Hindu journalist and activist, Dharminder Kumar. 

The Hindu temple in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan has been restored by the local administration and will be open to worshipers soon, say members of the Hindu community.

The 20-year-old temple was vandalized by a mob last week, who broke the interiors as well as the idols (Moortis) placed inside. Following the attack, the local Hindu community also fled the area.

“The Ganesh temple has been restored,” Dharminder Kumar, a journalist and activist who lives in the area, told Geo.tv today, “The only thing left to restore are the broken idols (Moortis), work on which is expected to begin on August 15.”

Besides repairs, a boundary wall has also been constructed outside the temple and plans put in place to provide security to worshippers.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack and directed the inspector general police to arrest the culprits. He also promised to restore the temple.

Till now, 70-100 people who vandalized the temple have been arrested, Kumar said. 

“But we have seen that in most cases [where temples are attacked], 100 people are arrested but only five people are punished. Those who are usually poor.”

Kumar also added that the Hindu community that left their homes are still afraid to return, fearing another attack.

Over 40 arrested for attack

More than 40 individuals were arrested last week for their alleged involvement in an attack on a Hindu temple and for blocking the motorway in Rahim Yar Khan.

According to the police, 38 of the detained persons were presented before an anti-terrorism court in Bahawalpur.

Following their appearance in court, the suspects were sent to jail for an identity parade.

The police had sprung into action after the Supreme Court took suo moto notice of the incident and directed IG Inam Ghani to take prompt action against the culprits. 

