Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Iqra Aziz turns photographer for Yasir Hussain, son Kabir's Tuesday mornings

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Iqra Aziz turns photographer for Yasir Hussain, son Kabirs Tuesday mornings
Iqra Aziz turns photographer for Yasir Hussain, son Kabir's Tuesday mornings

Actor and director Yasir Hussain is giving fans a sneak peek at his morning courtesy of Iqra Aziz.

The Lahore Se Agey star is embracing fatherhood in his new photo as he flashes his life after welcoming his son, Kabir Hussain last month.

The photo shared by the actor features himself sleeping right next to the couple's bundle of joy as the father-son duo faces away from the camera.

"Good Morning," he captioned alongside his post.

The star did not forget to give his wife, Iqra Aziz, the credits for the adorable snap.

Yasir announced the birth of his son on July 23.

"Alhamdulillah.Allah k hukum se hum Kabir Hussain ko khushamdeed kehty hain ( By the grace of Allah, we welcome Kabir Hussain)" he captioned with the announcement.

