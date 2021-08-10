 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow puts a ring on actor Louis Thornton-Allan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Paul Walkers daughter Meadow puts a ring on actor Louis Thornton-Allan
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow puts a ring on actor Louis Thornton-Allan

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is officially off the market, engaged to boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan.

On Monday, the 22-year-old model turned to her Instagram and showed off her ring for the camera. ""<3 <3 <3 <3," she wrote on her Instagram caption.

In the clip, Meadow was spotted in a swimming pool, holding her hand up, flashing her band, before she continued her swim.


Meadow first started dating Thornton-Allan in July. The star also shared the happy news on his Instagram Stories.

More From Entertainment:

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock fighting over Montana ranch amid divorce war

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock fighting over Montana ranch amid divorce war

'Prince William, Kate Middleton steering monarchy in different direction'

'Prince William, Kate Middleton steering monarchy in different direction'
Nick Cannon responds to trolls slamming him for having seven children

Nick Cannon responds to trolls slamming him for having seven children

Britney Spears loses bid to immediately remove dad Jamie from conservatorship

Britney Spears loses bid to immediately remove dad Jamie from conservatorship

Queen arrives at Balmoral Castle for summer break

Queen arrives at Balmoral Castle for summer break
Broadway revival of 'West Side Story' to remain shuttered: producer

Broadway revival of 'West Side Story' to remain shuttered: producer
Why Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage was doomed from the start

Why Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage was doomed from the start
Ellen DeGeneres gets emotional as her talk show comes to an end after scandal

Ellen DeGeneres gets emotional as her talk show comes to an end after scandal

Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, 'could be tempted' to write about him

Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, 'could be tempted' to write about him
Princess Beatrice receives heartfelt note from Edoardo: ‘I love you with all my heart’

Princess Beatrice receives heartfelt note from Edoardo: ‘I love you with all my heart’

Could Prince Charles’s ascension to throne bring an end to the monarchy?

Could Prince Charles’s ascension to throne bring an end to the monarchy?

Jennifer Hudson got ultimate 'Respect' when Aretha picked her to star in biopic

Jennifer Hudson got ultimate 'Respect' when Aretha picked her to star in biopic

Latest

view all