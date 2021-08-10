Paul Walker's daughter Meadow puts a ring on actor Louis Thornton-Allan

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is officially off the market, engaged to boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan.

On Monday, the 22-year-old model turned to her Instagram and showed off her ring for the camera. ""<3 <3 <3 <3," she wrote on her Instagram caption.

In the clip, Meadow was spotted in a swimming pool, holding her hand up, flashing her band, before she continued her swim.





Meadow first started dating Thornton-Allan in July. The star also shared the happy news on his Instagram Stories.