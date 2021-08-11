Pak vs WI: Timings of KPL 2021 matches changed

A representative image of Kashmir Premier League.

The KPL has changed the timings of the upcoming matches.

The time was changed owing to the Test match between Pakistan and West Indies.

The KPL final will be played at 7:00 pm on August 17 as per the revised schedule.

MUZAFFARABAD: The timings for matches in the first edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) have been changed because of the Test match series between Pakistan and West Indies.

Pakistan will lock horns with West Indies in the first Test on August 12 at the Sabina Park in Jamaica while the second and final Test will begin on August 20 at the same venue.

The KPL schedule has been revised as the Pak vs WI Test matches clashed with the league’s match timings.

On August 12 and 13, the first of the scheduled KPL matches will be played at 10:30 am and the second at 03:30 pm, according to the revised timings of the KPL matches.

On August 14, 15 and 16, the matches will begin at 03:30 pm.

The final of the cricketing event scheduled on August 17 will be played at 7:00 pm.



Nine matches have so far been played in the ongoing first KPL season. All six teams have played three matches each.

The Rawalakot Hawks are leading the points table with five points after winning two out of three matches, trailed by the Muzaffarabad Tigers and Bagh Stallions who got four points each with two wins.

The Mirpur Royals and Overseas Warriors are in the fourth and fifth places respectively with two points each, while the Kotli Lions are at the bottom of the points table with one point.

In the last fixture - Match 9, the Overseas Warriors defeated the Bagh Stallions by five wickets.