 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs WI: Timings of KPL 2021 matches changed

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

A representative image of Kashmir Premier League.
A representative image of Kashmir Premier League. 

  • The KPL has changed the timings of the upcoming matches. 
  • The time was changed owing to the Test match between Pakistan and West Indies. 
  • The KPL final will be played at 7:00 pm on August 17 as per the revised schedule. 

MUZAFFARABAD: The timings for matches in the first edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) have been changed because of the Test match series between Pakistan and West Indies.

Pakistan will lock horns with West Indies in the first Test on August 12 at the Sabina Park in Jamaica while the second and final Test will begin on August 20 at the same venue.

The KPL schedule has been revised as the Pak vs WI Test matches clashed with the league’s match timings.

On August 12 and 13, the first of the scheduled KPL matches will be played at 10:30 am and the second at 03:30 pm, according to the revised timings of the KPL matches.

On August 14, 15 and 16, the matches will begin at 03:30 pm.

The final of the cricketing event scheduled on August 17 will be played at 7:00 pm.

Related items

Nine matches have so far been played in the ongoing first KPL season. All six teams have played three matches each.

The Rawalakot Hawks are leading the points table with five points after winning two out of three matches, trailed by the Muzaffarabad Tigers and Bagh Stallions who got four points each with two wins.

The Mirpur Royals and Overseas Warriors are in the fourth and fifth places respectively with two points each, while the Kotli Lions are at the bottom of the points table with one point.

In the last fixture - Match 9, the Overseas Warriors defeated the Bagh Stallions by five wickets. 

More From Sports:

Punjab announces cash reward for Olympians Arshad Nadeem, Talha Talib

Punjab announces cash reward for Olympians Arshad Nadeem, Talha Talib
ICC to push for cricket to make a comeback to the Olympics in 2028

ICC to push for cricket to make a comeback to the Olympics in 2028
Former New Zealand cricket star Chris Cairns on life support: report

Former New Zealand cricket star Chris Cairns on life support: report
KPL 2021: Muzaffarabad Tigers comfortably defeat Kotli Lions by 5 wickets

KPL 2021: Muzaffarabad Tigers comfortably defeat Kotli Lions by 5 wickets
Pak vs WI: Babar Azam's men to start training in Jamaica for Test series

Pak vs WI: Babar Azam's men to start training in Jamaica for Test series
What did India's Neeraj Chopra say to Arshad Nadeem about his national dress?

What did India's Neeraj Chopra say to Arshad Nadeem about his national dress?
Messi reaches agreement to join France's PSG

Messi reaches agreement to join France's PSG
Watch: Shahid Afridi sets up Sohail Akhtar's dismissal with brilliant delivery

Watch: Shahid Afridi sets up Sohail Akhtar's dismissal with brilliant delivery
Watch: Mohammad Wasim Jr. makes history with first KPL 2021 hat-trick

Watch: Mohammad Wasim Jr. makes history with first KPL 2021 hat-trick
KPL 2021: Herschelle Gibbs compares Muzaffarabad's beauty to Switzerland

KPL 2021: Herschelle Gibbs compares Muzaffarabad's beauty to Switzerland
KPL 2021: Mohammad Hafeez backs Kashmiri talent, wants them to make great strides

KPL 2021: Mohammad Hafeez backs Kashmiri talent, wants them to make great strides

India spent Rs100mn on Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra over past four years

India spent Rs100mn on Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra over past four years

Latest

view all