PIA to fine employees refusing COVID-19 jab

KARACHI: As part of its drive against COVID-19, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to slap fines on the employees refusing to get vaccinated against the virus after August 13, The News reported, quoting a private media outlet.

In a circular issued by the administration of the PIA, all the employees have been directed to get the vaccine jabs by August 13 else Rs300 per day will be charged against the PIA staff while Rs500 per day would be charged against the officers as a fine.

Earlier, PIA had directed all cabin crew to get themselves vaccinated against the virus by July 31.