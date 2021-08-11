 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

PIA to fine employees refusing COVID-19 jab

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to fine unvaccinated employees.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to fine unvaccinated employees. 
  • The step has been taken in the wake of the recent spike in the Delta variant cases of the COVID-19 across the country.
  • The national flag carrier on Tuesday warned its employees to get them vaccinated against COVID-19 by August 13.
  • Rs300 per day will be charged against the PIA staff while Rs500 per day would be charged against the officers as a fine.

KARACHI: As part of its drive against COVID-19, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to slap fines on the employees refusing to get vaccinated against the virus after August 13, The News reported, quoting a private media outlet.

The national flag carrier on Tuesday warned its employees to get them vaccinated against COVID-19 by August 13. The step has been taken in the wake of the recent spike in the Delta variant cases of the COVID-19 across the country.

Related items

In a circular issued by the administration of the PIA, all the employees have been directed to get the vaccine jabs by August 13 else Rs300 per day will be charged against the PIA staff while Rs500 per day would be charged against the officers as a fine.

Earlier, PIA had directed all cabin crew to get themselves vaccinated against the virus by July 31.

More From Pakistan:

US defence secretary phones Gen Bajwa, discusses 'mutual goals of security' in region

US defence secretary phones Gen Bajwa, discusses 'mutual goals of security' in region
Over 4,800 people test positive as Pakistan continues battle against coronavirus

Over 4,800 people test positive as Pakistan continues battle against coronavirus

PM Imran Khan directs Sindh governor to contact ex-PM Liaquat Ali Khan's ailing son

PM Imran Khan directs Sindh governor to contact ex-PM Liaquat Ali Khan's ailing son
Sialkot International Airport becomes Pakistan's first airport to offer rapid PCR testing

Sialkot International Airport becomes Pakistan's first airport to offer rapid PCR testing
EU foreign ministry spokesperson raises concerns over violence against journalists in Pakistan

EU foreign ministry spokesperson raises concerns over violence against journalists in Pakistan
Nawaz, Shahbaz on same page to ramp up PDM's anti-govt efforts

Nawaz, Shahbaz on same page to ramp up PDM's anti-govt efforts
COAS Bajwa and Chinese envoy exchange views on CPEC, other matters

COAS Bajwa and Chinese envoy exchange views on CPEC, other matters
Pakistani envoy slams UK's assessment approach to Pakistan's red listing

Pakistani envoy slams UK's assessment approach to Pakistan's red listing
Pakistan can attract tourists from Muslim states amid Islamophobia concerns: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan can attract tourists from Muslim states amid Islamophobia concerns: PM Imran Khan
BIEK announces revised timetable for 1st-year examinations

BIEK announces revised timetable for 1st-year examinations
Twitterati liken President Arif Alvi's recent typo-filled tweet to Donald Trump's ‘covfefe’

Twitterati liken President Arif Alvi's recent typo-filled tweet to Donald Trump's ‘covfefe’
Muharram: NCOC announces special guidelines to guard against spread of COVID-19

Muharram: NCOC announces special guidelines to guard against spread of COVID-19

Latest

view all