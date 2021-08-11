 
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Ekta Kapoor welcomes Kareena Kapoor on board as a film producer

Bollywood filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has welcomed diva Kareena Kapoor on board as a producer for their next with immense happiness, pride and excitement.

Sharing a lovely photo with the Good Newwz actress, Ekta wrote “It’s with immense happiness, pride & excitement that I’d like to welcome @kareenakapoorkhan on board as a producer for our next.”

“Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work… and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she’s finally joined the bandwagon now!”.

“I’ve always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film. With women front-lining big ticket films, it’s only right that they get a piece of the pie like their male-counterparts.”

She further said “28 years ago, when my mum and I started our production house, everyone thought my dad was ‘The Producer’ and that we worked for him… we tried to tell people that while he’s a huge support system to us, WE are actually the producers here!”

“The notion of a ‘producer’ back then was strongly associated only with a man.

“Decades later, people have finally gotten around to accepting that a ‘producer’ doesn’t necessarily mean ‘male’! It’s been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one!”

The filmmaker continued “I’m so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here’s to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer…adding another feather to her already illustrious career!”

“May we have more of her in our tribe!” followed by a heart emoji.

Kareena has turned a producer and she announced on Tuesday she has joined hands with Ekta Kapoor to produce filmmaker Hansal Mehta's next project.

She will also star in the film.

