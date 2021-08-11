 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Rescue operation to free cargo ship stuck at Karachi's Seaview beach halted

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

  • Authorities concerned say operation will be resumed tomorrow.
  • Only an abandoned ship can be taken into custody like this, shipping experts say.
  • SAPM on Maritime Affairs says that the custody can be claimed under criminal shipping laws.

KARACHI: The rescue operation to free the cargo ship Heng Tong 77 from the Seaview beach has been halted, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The concerned authorities say that the operation has been suspended due to the delay in the arrival of a barge. The operation, however, will be resumed tomorrow, they added.

A three-day operation to free the vessel had finally started on Tuesday.

What do the experts say?

According to shipping experts, the orders for help should have come way before the ship was taken into custody.

Only an abandoned ship can be taken into custody like this, whereas a ship that hasn’t been given up by its owner or crew members cannot be taken into custody by the port authorities in Karachi, said the experts.

Moreover, the authorities would need an order from the court in case the ship has to be taken into custody for a different reason, such as the clearance of dues.

Besides, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi said that the custody can be claimed under criminal shipping laws on the basis of a fault in the ship.

Related items

“There is a provision in the law for holding the ship back therefore we will not allow them to take the ship before the payment of money spent on the ship’s security and clearance of other dues,” said Moulvi.

Ship's custody

The vessel, Heng Tong 77, had been taken into custody by the government of Pakistan and an official notification was also issued in this regard.

According to the notification, the ship has been seized by the government under the Pakistan Merchant Ordinance.

Meanwhile, experts have declared Heng Tong 77 not fit to be used for maritime purposes, read the notification.

Cargo ship stuck at Karachi's Seaview

Panama registered MV Heng Tong 77 was anchored in Pakistan's territorial waters off Karachi for a crew change on July 21 when it lost anchors due to rough seas and drifted towards the shore, the Karachi Port Trust had said.

The cargo ship remained stranded at Karachi's Seaview beach for 20 days till the rescue operation was first started.

More From Pakistan:

Afghan, Indian social media accounts being used to repeatedly malign Pakistan: Moeed Yusuf

Afghan, Indian social media accounts being used to repeatedly malign Pakistan: Moeed Yusuf
PDM meets in Islamabad after two-month hiatus

PDM meets in Islamabad after two-month hiatus
Only fully vaccinated people allowed to travel by air from Sept 10: NCOC

Only fully vaccinated people allowed to travel by air from Sept 10: NCOC
Instead of blaming Pakistan, direct energies to resolve issue, says Foreign Office

Instead of blaming Pakistan, direct energies to resolve issue, says Foreign Office
One of Pakistan’s largest freshwater lakes is now heavily polluted

One of Pakistan’s largest freshwater lakes is now heavily polluted
'Where did $2t vanish?': Fawad Chaudhry lashes out at Afghan leadership as Taliban gain ground

'Where did $2t vanish?': Fawad Chaudhry lashes out at Afghan leadership as Taliban gain ground
The clock has started ticking for the PTI government

The clock has started ticking for the PTI government
Pak-Afghan border at Chaman reopened

Pak-Afghan border at Chaman reopened
Pakistan responds to UK statement on why it decided to retain country on red list

Pakistan responds to UK statement on why it decided to retain country on red list

Judicial Commission names SHC chief justice as ad hoc SC judge

Judicial Commission names SHC chief justice as ad hoc SC judge
US defence secretary phones Gen Bajwa, discusses 'mutual goals of security' in region

US defence secretary phones Gen Bajwa, discusses 'mutual goals of security' in region
Over 4,800 people test positive as Pakistan continues battle against coronavirus

Over 4,800 people test positive as Pakistan continues battle against coronavirus

Latest

view all