Pak vs WI: Head-to-head team comparison ahead of Test series

Pakistan team celebrate after Shaheen Shah Afridi dismisses a player. — PCB/File

Pakistan will face off against the West Indies on Thursday (tomorrow) for the two-match Test series after they beat the home team 1-0 in the rain-affected T20 series.



In the 17 Test series played between the two teams, Pakistan enjoy a 6-5 edge over the West Indies. However, the West Indies has a clear 4-1 lead over Pakistan in the eight series played in the Caribbean, according to a PCB statement.

In the last meeting between 2016-17, Pakistan ended their win drought in the Caribbean by clinching their first-ever Test series victory by 2-1.

In the series, Pakistan won the first Test in Jamaica by seven wickets before the host levelled the series in Barbados by winning the second Test by 106 runs.

In a nail-biting and thrilling series decider in Dominica, Pakistan won by 101 runs when Yasir Shah famously bowled Shannon Gabriel on the final ball of the penultimate over of the series with Roston Chase stranded at the non-striker’s end.

Yasir Shah, who was adjudged player of the series, is part of the Pakistan squad, while Gabriel will be missed by the West Indies.

Misbah-ul-Haq was Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in that series with 271 runs. He is presently the head coach and will aim to achieve the rare distinction of winning in the West Indies, both as captain and coach.

Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah, and Zahid Mahmood.

Fixtures

12-16 August: 1st Test match, Sabina Park, Jamaica

20-24 August: 2nd Test match, Sabina Park, Jamaica