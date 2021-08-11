Pak vs WI: Babar Azam announces 19-player squad for Test series against West Indies

Pakistan on Wednesday announced a 19-member Test squad for the two ICC World Test Championship fixtures against the West Indies, which will commence at Sabina Park on August 12.



Pakistan skipper Babar Azam confirmed the squad during his pre-series press conference held via video link. “It has been agreed to release Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz so that they can return to Pakistan and spend quality time with their families.

"This will also give them a few extra days to relax, regroup and recharge for the commitment ahead, which commences with the series against Afghanistan," he said.

The past 12 months have been tough and the cricket that lays ahead is equally challenging and demanding, Babar said, adding that it was decided the side must include fresh players without comprising the team's results and performances.



“Jamaican pitches provide a good challenge to the batters hence our batters need to [join the] party and display their true potential and calibre in the two Tests. They have performed well this year and it is now time to take that confidence into the Test series and put up an improved and enhanced performance," he said.

In the 17 Test series played between the two teams, Pakistan enjoy a 6-5 edge over the West Indies. However, the West Indies have a clear 4-1 lead over Pakistan in the eight series played in the Caribbean.

In the last meeting between the two sides in 2016-17, Pakistan ended their win drought in the Caribbean by clinching their first-ever Test series victory by 2-1.

Pakistan Test squad

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah, and Zahid Mahmood.

Fixtures

12-16 August: 1st Test match, Sabina Park, Jamaica

20-24 August: 2nd Test match, Sabina Park, Jamaica