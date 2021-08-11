 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs WI: Babar Azam announces 19-player squad for Test series against West Indies

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Pakistan on Wednesday announced a 19-member Test squad for the two ICC World Test Championship fixtures against the West Indies, which will commence at Sabina Park on August 12.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam confirmed the squad during his pre-series press conference held via video link. “It has been agreed to release Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz so that they can return to Pakistan and spend quality time with their families.

"This will also give them a few extra days to relax, regroup and recharge for the commitment ahead, which commences with the series against Afghanistan," he said.

The past 12 months have been tough and the cricket that lays ahead is equally challenging and demanding, Babar said, adding that it was decided the side must include fresh players without comprising the team's results and performances.

“Jamaican pitches provide a good challenge to the batters hence our batters need to [join the] party and display their true potential and calibre in the two Tests. They have performed well this year and it is now time to take that confidence into the Test series and put up an improved and enhanced performance," he said.

In the 17 Test series played between the two teams, Pakistan enjoy a 6-5 edge over the West Indies. However, the West Indies have a clear 4-1 lead over Pakistan in the eight series played in the Caribbean.

In the last meeting between the two sides in 2016-17, Pakistan ended their win drought in the Caribbean by clinching their first-ever Test series victory by 2-1.

Pakistan Test squad

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah, and Zahid Mahmood.

Fixtures

12-16 August: 1st Test match, Sabina Park, Jamaica

20-24 August: 2nd Test match, Sabina Park, Jamaica

More From Sports:

England, India lose WTC points for slow over-rate in Nottingham test

England, India lose WTC points for slow over-rate in Nottingham test
'Do not leave us in chaos': Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan's plea to world leaders

'Do not leave us in chaos': Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan's plea to world leaders
Watch: Zeeshan Ashraf score's first ever century of KPL 2021

Watch: Zeeshan Ashraf score's first ever century of KPL 2021
KPL 2021: Warriors' Haider Ali captures hearts of netizens after superb innings

KPL 2021: Warriors' Haider Ali captures hearts of netizens after superb innings

Lahore prepares rousing welcome for Olympian Arshad Nadeem

Lahore prepares rousing welcome for Olympian Arshad Nadeem
Pak-Afghan cricket series: PCB shoots down two-venue proposal

Pak-Afghan cricket series: PCB shoots down two-venue proposal
Pak vs WI: Timings of KPL 2021 matches changed

Pak vs WI: Timings of KPL 2021 matches changed
Punjab announces cash reward for Olympians Arshad Nadeem, Talha Talib

Punjab announces cash reward for Olympians Arshad Nadeem, Talha Talib
ICC to push for cricket to make a comeback to the Olympics in 2028

ICC to push for cricket to make a comeback to the Olympics in 2028
Former New Zealand cricket star Chris Cairns on life support: report

Former New Zealand cricket star Chris Cairns on life support: report
KPL 2021: Muzaffarabad Tigers comfortably defeat Kotli Lions by 5 wickets

KPL 2021: Muzaffarabad Tigers comfortably defeat Kotli Lions by 5 wickets
Pak vs WI: Babar Azam's men to start training in Jamaica for Test series

Pak vs WI: Babar Azam's men to start training in Jamaica for Test series

Latest

view all