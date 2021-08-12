 
Arshad Nadeem gets a hero's welcome as he lands in Pakistan

Pakistan's star athlete Arshad Nadeem has landed in Pakistan after putting up a tremendous performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Though the track and field athlete could not win a medal in the world's biggest sports festival, he won the hearts of Pakistanis with his indomitable will to put Pakistan on the map with little resources at his disposal.

Arshad Nadeem's plane landed at 1:30 am at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nadeem had finished fifth during the javelin throw in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, with India's Neeraj Chopra taking home the gold medal.

He made history at the global event by becoming the first-ever Pakistani athlete to qualify for the final of any track and field event in the Olympics.

Nadeem's ranking soared to fourth on the points table at one point in the competition but he was soon surpassed by rival athletes.

During the final round, Nadeem made 82.91m on his opening attempt and threw 81.98m on the second. But his final throw was declared a foul to land him in the fifth position.

India’s Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal with a record 87.58-metre throw in the javelin throw. He became India's first track and field athlete who won gold in Olympics. Standing on the winning stand, Chopra was followed by Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely, who claimed silver and bronze medals respectively.

The Indian government spent a whopping amount of money on Chopra. In comparison, the money spent on Arshad Nadeem's preparations came mainly from his father who is a labourer.

The government of Pakistan allocated a meagre amount of money for his preparations despite the fact that he has been earning a good name for the country for six years now. 

Cash reward

Recognising his efforts in the sports, the Punjab government has announced a cash reward worth Rs1mn for Arshad Nadeem for his stellar performances in the Tokyo Olympics. Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimur Khan Bhatti said, "Arshad Nadeem is the first Pakistani track and field athlete who directly qualified [for Olympics]."

Rai Taimur Khan Bhatti Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will hand the cash prizes to Arshad Nadeem along with Olympian Talha Talib and nd mountaineer Shehroz Kashmir for making every Pakistani proud with their stellar performances. 

