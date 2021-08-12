WhatsApp working on introducing new features to status updates

Representational image. Photo: File

After introducing a host of improvements this year, instant-messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on new feature to Status updates as well, as per WABetainfo.

The website says that the company, after making improvements to several old features such as bringing about a speed playback for voice messages, the multi-device login feature and the new archive options, WhatsApp is now working on improving status updates.

"Today WhatsApp is working on something about status updates, for a future update: the possibility to view status updates tapping the profile picture!" a post on WABetainfo read.

The website says that WhatsApp will allow users to view the status simply by tapping the profile pictures on the messaging app.

"When you tap the profile picture, WhatsApp will present an alert asking if you want to view the status update or the profile picture, so something very similar to Twitter Fleets," it said.

This feature is under development, and it will be released in a future update for beta testers.

WhatsApp now allows transferring chats between Android, iOS

A day earlier, WhatsApp announced a major development for smartphone users. WhatsApp said it was finally enabling users to transfer data between platforms — from Android to iOS and vice-versa.

The platform has rolled out the feature currently for Samsung phones, but it will soon be available for every mobile phone, Android to iOS, and vice versa, WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart said.

"Want to securely take your WhatsApp history from one platform to another? We’re working to make this possible starting with @SamsungMobile devices, and it’s coming to @Android and iOS phones soon," the chief said.

"To use the feature, WhatsApp users will connect their old and new device via a USB-C to Lightning cable, and launch Smart Switch. The new phone will then prompt you to scan a QR code using your old phone and export your WhatsApp history. To complete the transfer, you’ll sign into WhatsApp on the new device and import the messages," Tech Crunch reported.

