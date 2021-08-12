Halle Berry continues ‘Bruised’ shoot with cracked ribs

 
Thursday Aug 12 2021
Award-winning actor Halle Berry has reportedly been powering through the shoot of Bruised despite having two rib fractures.

The news has been brought forward by Berry’s stunt coordinator Eric Brown during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

There he was quoted saying, “(It was) kind of a crazy injury. But that was just her intensity… Halle’s a special case. I’ve worked with tons of actors, and almost none of them have that kind of work ethic.”

Ironically, this experience ended up being the biggest motivation boost for the actor. “I told the director about it (then), they told the insurance.”

“We had to shut down for months and it was a big ordeal. On this (Bruised), because it was an independent movie, we didn’t have a big budget. The director in me said, ‘I didn’t come this far and work this hard to go home'.”

Thomas Markle is gearing up to launch his very own attack against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry via tell-all.

Thomas Markle is gearing up to launch his own tell-all interview against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after a scathing birthday snub.

This news has been brought forward by GB News host Dan Wootton.

He was quoted saying, “Meghan Markle's father Thomas bares his soul after the Duchess' latest snub on her 40th birthday.”

“After blowing her latest chance to reconcile, heartbroken Thomas reveals just how far he'll go to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.”

“Plus his message to the royals as Prince Harry prepares to stab his family in the back with a tell-all book. Don't miss this bombshell, exclusive interview on tonight live.”

Reports alleged that it is because of Meghan Markle’s constant snubs that Thomas is taking this route. In an earlier court petition to get visitation rights Mr. Markle claimed, “We shouldn't be punishing [Lili] for Meghan and Harry's bad behaviour. Archie and Lili are small children. They're not politics. They're not pawns. They're not part of the game.”

“And they're also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal. Archie and Lili are just sweet little kids – let’s keep it to that.”

