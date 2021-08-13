Federal ministers slam efforts to shift blame on Pakistan for Afghanistan mess

Federal ministers Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari.

Asad Umar says it is time to stop listening to the few corrupt leaders in Afghan govt.

"Their inability to carry the afghan nation with them is the reason they are weak and isolated," says the minister.

Shireen Mazari questions US/NATO policy of hasty Afghan withdrawal.

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistani ministers have lashed out at those trying to use Pakistan as a scapegoat for their failure in Afghanistan, despite ruling the country for 20 years. The ministers said this will be yet “another mistake.”

Federal ministers Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari took to Twitter to give their two cents a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made the following statement: "Pakistan is just considered to be useful in the context of somehow settling this mess [in Afghanistan] which has been left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when there was not one."

"I think that the Americans have decided that India is their strategic partner now, and I think that’s why there’s a different way of treating Pakistan now," the premier had told foreign journalists.

Echoing the premier’s remarks, Asad Umar said, “The biggest super power in the world invades one of the poorest nations on earth. Keeps it occupied for 20 years. Decides to cut losses & leave abruptly. Even before it's departure sees the imposed structure start to melt. Must be very frustrating. You feel u need a scapegoat”.



If those in the US, he said, pushing for this policy stance succeed to try and cover up their strategic blunders by blaming Pakistan, it will be yet another mistake.

The minister added that Pakistan has been and continues to be an agent for stability in the region and urged all stakeholders to work together for peace.

The planning minister said it is time to stop listening to the few corrupt leaders in the Afghan government as their inability to carry the Afghan nation with them is the reason they are weak and isolated.

“Global and regional players should not sacrifice the interest of the Afghan nation for these few corrupt leaders," he added.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, too, slammed the policies of western nations in the region who are now again sending troops to evacuate their embassy staff.



“After hasty exit plans by US/NATO delinking withdrawal from peace agreement, now UK & Canada sending troops to evacuate ppl; US sending 3000 troops for same + combat air support to ANA from overseas bases!”

There is a tragic absurdity to all this and victims of fallout are Afghanistan and Pakistan, she wrote.