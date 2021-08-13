Pak vs Eng: England matches moved to Rawalpindi from Karachi

England's Tom Curran in action during the second Twenty20 International between England and Pakistan, at Headingley, Leeds, Britain, on July 18, 2021. — Action Images via Reuters

T20 World Cup-bound England to play in Rawalpindi, announces PCB.

England women's cricket team will be touring Pakistan for the first time and men’s team for the first time since 2005, says PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

The matches were earlier scheduled to take place at the National Stadium, Karachi, but have been rescheduled due to operational and logistical reasons, says PCB.

LAHORE: The matches between Pakistan and England's men and women cricket squads have been moved from Karachi to Lahore, according to an announcement by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday.

The matches were earlier scheduled to take place at the National Stadium, Karachi, on 14 and 15 October, but have been rescheduled due to operational and logistical reasons, the PCB said.

England men’s side will lock horns with Pakistan ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 for two T20 Internationals in October in Rawalpindi, the PCB announced Friday .



Both matches will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14.

According to a statement issued by the PCB, Eoin Morgan’s side, along with Heather Knight’s team, will arrive in Islamabad on 9 October and while the men’s squad will depart for Dubai on 15 October, England women will stay back for the three ODIs to be played on 17, 19 and 21 October at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

“We are delighted to welcome both the England men’s team for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005, and the England women’s team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan was quoted as saying in the statement.

Both are additional tours with England men’s side scheduled to return to Pakistan in the last quarter of 2022 for white-ball and ICC World Test Championship fixtures.

Both Morgan and Knight’s sides are 50-over world champions. England men are ranked No 1 in ICC T20I Team Rankings and England women are second – just five points behind ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winners Australia.

Series schedule



9 Oct – England men and women sides’ arrival



13 Oct – Pakistan Women v England Women; Pakistan Men v England Men (T20I double-header)

14 Oct - Pakistan Women v England Women; Pakistan Men v England Men (T20I double-header)

17 Oct – Pakistan Women v England Women, 1st ODI

19 Oct – Pakistan Women v England Women, 2nd ODI

21 Oct – Pakistan Women v England Women, 3rd ODI

