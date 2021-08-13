Mahira Khan pays heartfelt tribute to Durdana Butt

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan paid a touching tribute to veteran actress Durdana Butt, who passed away on Thursday, aged 83.



The Prince Charming actor took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo of Durdana with a heartfelt tribute.

Mahira tweeted “Always the brightest in the room.. and the kindest. Durdana Apa, you shall be missed” followed by a red heart emoji.

Durdana Butt was put on ventilator two weeks back.

Taking to Instagram, actor Khalid Malik shared the news of the actress' passing in a post captioned, "Durdana (dodi) apa has transitioned from this realm back to her Creator."

"The wise. The humorous. The insightful Durdana Butt is a special soul now back in His embrace," Malik added.

Born on May 9, 1938 in Lahore, the Fifty-Fifty actress started her acting journey in the early 70s.

