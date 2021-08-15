Pakistan sets up special cell in Kabul to facilitate visas for Afghan journalists, families

Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday announced that Pakistan has set up a special cell at the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul to facilitate visas for Afghan journalists and families.

Taking to Twitter, the minister announced that Pakistan has received hundreds of visa applications from international media to facilitate their evacuation from Kabul.

"Pak press section in Kabul has received hundreds of visa applications from International media to facilitate their evacuation from Kabul," he wrote. "A special cell has been created to facilitate international media personnel...our prayers for peace n stability in Afghanistan."

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmed Khan also announced via Twitter that Pakistan will be facilitating visas for Afghan journalists and families.

As the crisis within Afghanistan unfolds and the Taliban prepare to take over the Afghan capital, Kabul-based embassies and consulates of international countries are closing and telling their nationals to leave the country.

Mansoor Ahmed Khan said that the Pakistan Embassy is especially facilitating visas for Afghan journalists and their families in this period of uncertainty.



He added that media people requiring visas may contact the Press Counsellor and they will be facilitated.

Earlier, Khan had denied rumours that Pakistani consulates were closing and had informed that the process of issuing visas had been shifted online due to the pandemic.

The day before, Khan had announced that the Pakistani embassy "is extending consular services to Pakistanis, Afghans, and other nationals".



He had added that the Embassy was also coordinating with PIA and Pakistani authorities to help those willing to fly to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also said that it will be facilitating requests of foreign missions and international organisations for temporary relocation to Pakistan.