 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Reuters

ODI series between Australia, Afghanistan postponed

By
Reuters

Sunday Aug 15, 2021


Afghanistan batsman plays a shot (Left) and Australian cricketers celebrate after taking a wicket (R). Photo: File
Afghanistan batsman plays a shot (Left) and Australian cricketers celebrate after taking a wicket (R). Photo: File
  • Afghanistan, Aussies were supposed to play three ODIS before Twenty20 World Cup in India.
  • Complexities of travel, quarantine periods and a finding a suitable location main reasons for postponing Australia-Afghanistan series. 
  • The Twenty20 World Cup will take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

SYDNEY: Afghanistan and Australia’s cricket boards decided to postpone the scheduled one-day international series in India, it emerged on Sunday.

The three one-dayers between the two sides were supposed to take place ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup but the tournament was then moved to the United Arab Emirates because of the prevalence of COVID-19 in India.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Cricket Australia agreed to postpone the tour given the complexities of travel, quarantine periods and a finding a suitable location for the matches given the relocation of the T20 World Cup to the UAE," the boards said in a statement.

"With the World Cup relocated from India to the UAE, the ACB will continue to explore the possibility of hosting a proposed T20 tri-series involving Australia and the West Indies."

The IPL was suspended indefinitely in May after several players and backroom staff tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining matches will now be played in the UAE from Sept. 19 to Oct. 15.

Related items

Despite the proximity of the tournament to the T20 World Cup, Cricket Australia said it would grant permission for their players to take part and fulfil their lucrative contracts.

"No Objection Certificates will be granted to Australian players wishing to take part in the remaining upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to be played in the UAE," Cricket Australia said.

The Twenty20 World Cup will take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

More From Sports:

Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test

Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive in first Test
KPL 2021: Muzaffarabad Tigers through to final with 7-run win over Rawalakot Hawks

KPL 2021: Muzaffarabad Tigers through to final with 7-run win over Rawalakot Hawks
Pak vs WI: Pakistan cricket team safe as earthquake hits Jamaica

Pak vs WI: Pakistan cricket team safe as earthquake hits Jamaica
Pak vs Eng: Full-strength England squad to tour Pakistan

Pak vs Eng: Full-strength England squad to tour Pakistan
T20 World Cup: ICC asks participating nations to submit players’ list by Sep 10

T20 World Cup: ICC asks participating nations to submit players’ list by Sep 10
Pak vs WI: West Indies take lead against Pakistan after Kraigg Brathwaite’s 97

Pak vs WI: West Indies take lead against Pakistan after Kraigg Brathwaite’s 97
Pak vs WI: Brathwaite stays on the crease to frustrate Pakistan

Pak vs WI: Brathwaite stays on the crease to frustrate Pakistan
Pak vs Eng: PCB announces schedule for England tour to Pakistan

Pak vs Eng: PCB announces schedule for England tour to Pakistan
England cricket team to tour Pakistan after 16-year hiatus

England cricket team to tour Pakistan after 16-year hiatus
Shimshal valley climbers make history by summiting Karakoram's Passu Cones

Shimshal valley climbers make history by summiting Karakoram's Passu Cones
Watch: Shoaib Malik shakes a leg to rap song

Watch: Shoaib Malik shakes a leg to rap song
Watch: 'Professor' Hafeez teaches Mirpur Royals a lesson with blistering 100

Watch: 'Professor' Hafeez teaches Mirpur Royals a lesson with blistering 100

Latest

view all