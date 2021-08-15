 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Nida Mujahid Hussain

Pakistan closely following situation in Afghanistan: FO

By
Nida Mujahid Hussain

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. — APP/File
Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on Sunday Pakistan is closely following the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul is extending necessary assistance to Pakistanis, the Afghan and other nationals in terms of consular work and flights.

In the earlier hours of the day, it emerged that Afghanistan’s capital Kabul had fallen to the Taliban, however, it was later confirmed that the Taliban had surrounded the city but do not intend to take it by force.

It was later revealed that following an understanding among political factions, a new interim government would be reportedly established.

The FO spokesman said in a statement that Pakistan will continue to support the efforts for a political settlement. “We hope all Afghan sides will work together to resolve this internal political crisis.”

Chaudhri said the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul is extending necessary assistance to Pakistanis, Afghan nationals and the diplomatic and international community for consular work. The embassy is also working for the coordination of Pakistan International Airlines flights.

“A special inter-ministerial cell has been established in the Ministry of Interior to facilitate visa/arrival matters for diplomatic personnel, UN agencies, international organisations, media and others,” stated the spokesman.

Afghan media reports said that former Afghan ambassador to Germany, Ali Ahmad Jalali, has been appointed as the head of the new interim government in Afghanistan.


More From Pakistan:

Two PIA aircraft carrying 499 passengers stuck at Kabul airport

Two PIA aircraft carrying 499 passengers stuck at Kabul airport
Pakistan 'specially' facilitating visas for Afghan journalists, families

Pakistan 'specially' facilitating visas for Afghan journalists, families
Thatta: Unidentified men dig up girl's grave, rape corpse

Thatta: Unidentified men dig up girl's grave, rape corpse
Lahore model Nayab was murdered by stepbrother for 'honour': sources

Lahore model Nayab was murdered by stepbrother for 'honour': sources
Tokyo Olympics debacle: POA decides to fight back, defend its stance before PM

Tokyo Olympics debacle: POA decides to fight back, defend its stance before PM

Pakistan reports COVID-19 positivity ratio below 7% for the first time in over two weeks

Pakistan reports COVID-19 positivity ratio below 7% for the first time in over two weeks
13 killed, several injured in Karachi in grenade attack on mini truck: police

13 killed, several injured in Karachi in grenade attack on mini truck: police
Lawyer Khadija Siddiqui fearful for her life after shots fired by unknown persons outside Lahore home

Lawyer Khadija Siddiqui fearful for her life after shots fired by unknown persons outside Lahore home
Distorting history forte of RSS-BJP regime: FO in response to Modi's 'shameful' tweet on partition

Distorting history forte of RSS-BJP regime: FO in response to Modi's 'shameful' tweet on partition
Google celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day with Derawar Fort doodle

Google celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day with Derawar Fort doodle
Three Rawalpindi madrassa students dead after apparently eating 'toxic food': police

Three Rawalpindi madrassa students dead after apparently eating 'toxic food': police

Latest

view all