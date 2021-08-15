Pakistan closely following situation in Afghanistan: FO

Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on Sunday Pakistan is closely following the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul is extending necessary assistance to Pakistanis, the Afghan and other nationals in terms of consular work and flights.

In the earlier hours of the day, it emerged that Afghanistan’s capital Kabul had fallen to the Taliban, however, it was later confirmed that the Taliban had surrounded the city but do not intend to take it by force.

It was later revealed that following an understanding among political factions, a new interim government would be reportedly established.

The FO spokesman said in a statement that Pakistan will continue to support the efforts for a political settlement. “We hope all Afghan sides will work together to resolve this internal political crisis.”

Chaudhri said the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul is extending necessary assistance to Pakistanis, Afghan nationals and the diplomatic and international community for consular work. The embassy is also working for the coordination of Pakistan International Airlines flights.

“A special inter-ministerial cell has been established in the Ministry of Interior to facilitate visa/arrival matters for diplomatic personnel, UN agencies, international organisations, media and others,” stated the spokesman.

Afghan media reports said that former Afghan ambassador to Germany, Ali Ahmad Jalali, has been appointed as the head of the new interim government in Afghanistan.



