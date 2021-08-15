 
Showbiz
Sunday Aug 15 2021
Atif Aslam says he sang 'Gerua' for Shah Rukh Khan: 'His team didn't put us through'

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Atif Aslam says he sang Gerua for Shah Rukh Khan: His team didnt put us through

Atif Aslam is touching on his potential collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking with Haroon Rasheed from BBC, Atif revealed that he had almost sung Gerua for Dilwale before some miscommunications got the best of the deal.

The conversation began when Haroon asked Atif if he really rejected singing for Shah Rukh Khan since the Bollywood star has openly claimed it in one of his interviews.

“Is it true that at one point you were too busy that you didn’t sing song for Shahrukh, I have his clip for you, it is on the record that he said this, I will send the video clip to you”

Atif laughed at Haroon's question before denying any such interaction.

“No, nothing of that sort happened, I have had a chance to meet Shahrukh only once, he is a wonderful person, firstly, he didn’t approach me personally, secondly, it was Shahrukh’s team who approached me, I did sing that song, its on record I am telling you that I recorded that song and sent it back to his team, I think his team didn’t put us through, something happened which wasn’t conveyed to him”

Sending a message to Shah Rukh Khan after clearing the air, Atif then confessed that he would love to sing for the actor any day. 

"I was not busy, I'd never be busy for you and I'd love to sing for you anyway," he chimed with a smile.

