Kareena Kapoor shares a heartfelt birthday note to wish Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shared a heartfelt note for husband Saif Ali Khan to wish him on his 51st birthday as the couple enjoys a family getaway in Maldives.



The Good Newwz actor took to Instagram and shared adorable family photos from their Maldives trip and said “Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want” followed by a heart emoji.

One of the stunning photos features Kareena herself, Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Fans and friends also showered love on Saif Ali Khan and his family and wished him a very happy birthday.

Saif’s sister Saba commented “Happy Birthday Bhai. Lots of love and hugs. Stay safe and have a suuupppaaaah one.”

Sonam Kapoor said “Happy happy birthday saif! Lots of love”.