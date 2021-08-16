Shahid Afridi explains why names of all his daughters start with the letter 'A'

 
Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Shahid Afridi recently revealed why the names of all his daughters start with the letter 'A'. 

Speaking during a talk show aired on a private TV channel, Afridi told the host of the show, Shahzad Roy, that there was no special reason for giving his daughters names that start with the letter A. 

"It was a mere coincidence," the former skipper said.

He further explained that when his eldest daughter was born, his father named her Aqsa. On the birth of the second daughter, Afridi named her Ansha because he liked that name. 

After the first two had been given names starting with an 'A', Afridi told his wife that all their children would be given names starting with 'A'.

He added that at that time, he had no idea that all his children would be girls and he would coincidentally end up giving them names starting with the letter A.

The former cricketer has five daughters named Aqsa, Ansha, Arwa, Ajwa, and Asmara. 

