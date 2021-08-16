E-taxi service for Northern areas revolutionary step towards eco-friendly connectivity: Malik Amin

Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam speaking during an event. — APP/File

Malik Amin launches the first e-taxi service for the Northern areas.

Climate change is a huge issue for Pakistan, Malik Amin Aslam says.

“Charging infrastructure is a major issue after launching the EVs."

ISLAMABAD: The electronic taxi service for Northern areas of the country was a revolutionary step towards eco-friendly connectivity in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said Monday.

“I congratulate Sapphire Group and Faisal Movers for their joint initiative, as they are embracing the future in the field of advanced mobility and sustainable growth," he said while addressing the launching ceremony of the first-ever electric vehicles' services being introduced as taxis in the hilly terrain of Northern areas through a joint venture between Sapphire Group and Faisal Movers.

The joint venture aims to reduce the country’s carbon footprint which was a global collective objective along with the implementation of a strong de-carbonisation action plan which would help preserve the natural environment of Northern areas — especially Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

"E-taxi is a very big service for GB that faces drastic impacts of temperature rise leading to snow slides and glacial lake outburst floods," he said.



The transformation of automobiles entering the picturesque tourist areas of GB would bring revolution in the valley through eco-friendly transportation, Amin said.

“We have the responsibility to protect its environment as fuel-based vehicular emissions are detrimental for the local environment and ecology. GB is generating a major chunk of our tourism, so we cannot pollute it,” he added.

Pointing out the initial routes of the EV taxi, he said they would start from Islamabad to Murree and Nathiagali, whereas, its powerful engine and battery capacity could also let the vehicle venture into hilly areas.

“Charging infrastructure is a major issue after launching the EVs, whereas, our government is extending incentives on charging stations to be installed across the country,” he said.

“Climate change is a very huge issue for Pakistan. The country has initiated different endeavours in forestry and energy side. We are going to clean our energy mix by shifting it to 60% renewable,” he announced.

In June, Amin had said the country had initiated work on a number of green financing instruments, buoyed by widespread global investor interest in the country's first green bond floated in the international market last week.

A Pakistani utility company on May 27 launched the country's first-ever US dollar-denominated green Eurobonds, seeking $500 million for environmentally friendly projects to enhance the clean energy share in the country's power generation mix, which relies heavily on fossil fuels — particularly coal.

"The green bond was six times oversubscribed ... which shows there is a global appetite for a country that has economic stability and as well as green credibility," Amin had told Reuters.

In April, Malik Amin had informed US President Joe Biden’s Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate that Pakistan, in its bid to cut down carbon emissions, would electrically power 30% of the cars in the country by 2030.

The special assistant, addressing the summit via video link, said the international community needs to dedicate $100 billion to climate change.

Highlighting Pakistan's efforts towards mitigating the effects of climate change, the special assistant said the country has planted 10 billion trees in a bid to play its part.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is offering natural solutions to challenges posed by climate change," he said, adding: "Pakistan wants solutions to environmental problems."