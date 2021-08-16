 
Veteran singer Jagjit Kaur passes away at 93

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Veteran singer Jagjit Kaur passes away at 93

Veteran singer Jagjit Kaur passed away on Sunday at the age of 93 due to age-related illnesses.

According to the spokesperson of the Khayyam Jagjit Kaur KPG Charitable Trust, Pritan Sharma, the singer passed away at 6am in her residence.

“The last rites will be performed with limited attendance today at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle, here,” Sharma said.

Kaur, who was also the wife of late music composer Khayyam, sang several songs including ones composed by her husband like Dekh lo aaj humko, Pehle to aankh milana and Tum apna ranj–o-gham apni pareshani mujhe de do


