ICC to announce Men's T20 World Cup 2021 schedule today

The ICC's Men Twenty20 World Cup schedule will be announced today in Dubai.

Isa Guha, Dinesh Karthik and Daren Sammy will unveil the fixture of the T20 World Cup.

The event will be held at 10 am PST.

The International Cricket Council will release the schedule of the Men's Twenty20 World Cup today (Tuesday).



The cricket's world governing body will issue the schedule on its digital show from 9 am Dubai time (+4 GMT), i.e. 10 am Pakistan Standart Time. The event will be live-streamed on T20worldcup.com and the ICC Cricket app.

The World Cup was previously scheduled in India. But, the ICC had to change the venue as the country battled a coronavirus outbreak. In June, the ICC announced that this year's Twenty20 World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman beginning October 17 and concluding on November 14.

Announcing the event on its official Twitter handle, the ICC said, "The moment you've all been waiting for. Join Isa Guha, Dinesh Karthik and Daren Sammy as they reveal the fixtures of the ICC Men's @T20WorldCup at 9 am Dubai time (+4 GMT) tomorrow."

England's Isa Guha, West Indies' Daren Sammy and India's Dinesh Karthik will preview the mega-event. These three cricket super-stars were part of the T20 World Cup-winning teams – Guha in 2009, Karthik in 2007, and Sammy twice as captain in 2012 and 2016.

“I have enjoyed watching and commentating on T20 cricket from around the world, and I’m really excited to be part of a show around the schedule announcement of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," the ICC website quoted Isa Guha as saying.



"It will also be a good opportunity to catch up with my friends and colleagues on the circuit – Daren Sammy and Dinesh Karthik, as we look ahead to the tournament and discuss all the match-ups.”

The Caribbean cricketer also expressed his excitement while talking to the ICC. "The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a pinnacle event in the T20 format," said Sammy.

"We’ve had the pleasure of lifting the trophy twice and I’m sure the West Indies will be one of the favourites to win once again. I know fans back home and in the rest of the world are waiting with enthusiasm for this event. I look forward to being a part of this show and discussing the schedule.”

"The schedule announcement takes us one step closer to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and is the point from where teams start chalking out their final plans," said Dinesh Karthik. "Players in the T20 format have only gotten more skillful over the past five years since the last edition, and I bet we are in for some scintillating performances and nerve-wracking thrillers.”

There are eight teams divided into two groups in the first round for a spot in the Super 12. In the first round, the ICC will pick two teams each from Group A and Group B. Group A consists of Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia and Sri Lanka while Group B has Oman, PNG, Scotland and Bangladesh.

The winner of Group A and runner-up of Group B will join West Indies England, Australia and South Africa in Group 1 of Super 12. While, the winner of Group B and runner-up of Group A will become a part of Group 2 that comprises India and Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

