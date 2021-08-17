UAE govt issues new guidelines on rapid PCR tests for passengers

The Islamabad International Airport on its first day of operations. Photo: File

UAE govt requires passengers to have PCR test conducted six hours prior to travel.

Conditions have been changed for passengers of Pakistan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Nigeria.

Rapid PCR tests can determine whether a person is suffering from COVID-19 even before he becomes infectious.

ISLAMABAD: The UAE government on Tuesday issued a new set of guidelines for passengers travelling to the country.

As per the directives, passengers from Pakistan, India, Nigeria, Sri Lanka and Nepal must undergo PCR tests to travel to the country and the condition comes into force from today.

The Rapid PCR test can determine a coronavirus case even before a person becomes infectious, making it possible to isolate such an individual on time.



Other tests detect viral proteins, revealing the coronavirus presence in a person’s respiratory system at the peak of the infection.

The country has also demanded passengers arrive at the airport six hours (previously four hours) prior to the departure to undergo the rapid PCR test.

The notification, issued by the UAE government, calls upon all airlines to follow the guidelines.

Islamabad airport starts conducting rapid PCR tests

The Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) on Tuesday started conducting rapid PCR tests for passengers wishing to travel to the UAE, as per a report in The News.

The Islamabad International Airport, with the cooperation of authentic laboratories, is providing state-of-the-art services to the passengers to avoid any hassle, stated the report.

Every day, passengers flying from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are carrying rapid PCR tests that are conducted within the airports’ premises. This facility is also available at international airports in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot. All the labs are located within the premises of these airports,” said Dr Irtaza, dealing with the passengers present at the IIAP for getting their PCR test reports.

Airlines have signed agreements with laboratories in Pakistan to conduct tests at airports



A little over a week ago, the UAE changed its travel policy for Pakistani travellers, making it compulsory for them to get a rapid PCR test done four hours before travelling.



Due to the absence of testing facilities at the airports, however, thousands of travellers wishing to return to the UAE were left stranded.



According to the Khaleej Times, airlines in Pakistan were negotiating with healthcare service providers in the country to arrange for rapid PCR testing facilities at airports so that passengers travelling to the UAE do not face problems.

On August 6, two flights departed from Karachi to Dubai but the airlines offloaded 70 passengers due to the non-fulfilment of the PCR test condition.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had sought the government to step in to request the UAE to accept antigen tests results instead of rapid PCR tests.