 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Journalist bodies say information ministry distorting PMDA meeting facts

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

File photo
File photo

KARACHI: A joint body of the country's media organisations have unanimously rejected the government’s efforts to establish the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

The committee comprises All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND).

In a statement issued on Monday, it slammed the information ministry for trying to create a perception that journalist bodies are not strongly opposed to the PMDA.

Related items

“The recently circulated minutes of the meeting between the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and these organizations are misleading and have been purposefully distorted to give the impression that there was no serious objection to PMDA,” the statement added.

“All representatives were unanimous in rejecting the PMDA draft.”

The ministry, it said, is continuously trying to give the impression that sections of the media fraternity are supporting the ministry on this draconian attempt to muzzle the press. “This should be stopped immediately. “

The joint committee is planning to call all human rights groups, bar associations, members of parliament and other sections of civil society to join hands in stopping this outrageous move by the present government to put further curbs on media.

What is the Pakistan Media Development Authority?

The PMDA has been described in the Ordinance as “an independent, efficient, effective and transparent” Authority which will regulate all forms of media, including digital media.

In fact, now under the Ordinance, print and digital media will also need a license to establish and operate in the country.

The draft describes digital media as online newspapers, web TV channels, OTT content platforms, online news channels, video logs and YouTube channels, Netflix, Amazon Prime etc.

Once established, the Authority will consist of a chairperson and 11 members to be appointed by the President of Pakistan on the advice of the federal government. The chairperson of the Authority will be appointed from a panel of grade 21-22 of information group officers.

More From Pakistan:

PPP expresses concerns over Afghanistan’s situation and its implications in Pakistan

PPP expresses concerns over Afghanistan’s situation and its implications in Pakistan
Why won’t the world recognise Pakistan’s true role in Afghanistan?

Why won’t the world recognise Pakistan’s true role in Afghanistan?
Have taken Taliban on board over TTP issue, says Sheikh Rasheed

Have taken Taliban on board over TTP issue, says Sheikh Rasheed
Malala Yousafzai urges world leaders to take urgent action on Afghanistan

Malala Yousafzai urges world leaders to take urgent action on Afghanistan
Continued US economic engagement with Kabul vital for stable Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Continued US economic engagement with Kabul vital for stable Afghanistan: FM Qureshi
Here's Karachi's traffic plan for Muharram 2021

Here's Karachi's traffic plan for Muharram 2021
Pakistan logs 95 deaths from COVID-19, over 3,200 infections

Pakistan logs 95 deaths from COVID-19, over 3,200 infections

UAE govt issues new guidelines on rapid PCR tests for passengers

UAE govt issues new guidelines on rapid PCR tests for passengers
'World knows of sacrifices we made', ambassador Akram says as Pakistan seeks political settlement in Afghanistan

'World knows of sacrifices we made', ambassador Akram says as Pakistan seeks political settlement in Afghanistan
Shahid Afridi demands Shehzad Roy raises his voice and get TikTok banned

Shahid Afridi demands Shehzad Roy raises his voice and get TikTok banned

Saudi military leadership fully supports Pakistan’s efforts for peace in region: ISPR

Saudi military leadership fully supports Pakistan’s efforts for peace in region: ISPR
Man impersonating an intelligence official arrested in Lahore

Man impersonating an intelligence official arrested in Lahore

Latest

view all