 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp gets permission to push $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Johnny Depp gets permission to push $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp gets permission to push $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has officially been granted permission by courts to pursue his $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard.

Depp’s request to move forward with the $50 million defamation suit was only recently approved by a Virginia judge, according to a report by People magazine.

For those unversed, the groundwork for the legal case was set up by Depp back in December 2018. At the time he filed a lawsuit that read, “Mr. Depp never abused Ms. Heard. Her allegations against him were false when they were made in 2016. They were part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career.”

In response to it, Heard’s legal team filed a rebuttal three months after the initial filing and claimed, “This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp's repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard. She will not be silenced."

"Mr. Depp's actions prove he is unable to accept the truth of his ongoing abusive behavior. But while he appears hell-bent on achieving self-destruction, we will prevail in defeating this groundless lawsuit and ending the continued vile harassment of my client by Mr. Depp and his legal team.”

More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello shares Shawn Mendes’s ‘nurturing nature’

Camila Cabello shares Shawn Mendes’s ‘nurturing nature’
Lizzo weighs in on hate by netizens: ‘I was crying’

Lizzo weighs in on hate by netizens: ‘I was crying’
Archie ‘risks issues years to come’ due to Prince Harry’s actions

Archie ‘risks issues years to come’ due to Prince Harry’s actions
Prince William ‘worked tirelessly to get separated’ from Meghan Markle

Prince William ‘worked tirelessly to get separated’ from Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘always wanting to run everything’

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘always wanting to run everything’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry asked to slow down on project influx

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry asked to slow down on project influx
Prince Harry issued warning over ‘overusing limited currency’ of tell-all book

Prince Harry issued warning over ‘overusing limited currency’ of tell-all book
Experts address the ‘comfort’ of Kate Middleton sharing her ‘mom guilt’: ‘It calms us all’

Experts address the ‘comfort’ of Kate Middleton sharing her ‘mom guilt’: ‘It calms us all’
BTS producer becomes South Korea’s best-paid employee

BTS producer becomes South Korea’s best-paid employee
R&B singer R. Kelly goes on trial in Brooklyn

R&B singer R. Kelly goes on trial in Brooklyn

Latest

view all