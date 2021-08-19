 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Aug 19 2021
By
Web Desk

PIA plane stuck at Kabul airport reaches Islamabad

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane arrives at the Benazir International airport in Islamabad, Pakistan, December 2, 2015. — Reuters/File
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane arrives at the Benazir International airport in Islamabad, Pakistan, December 2, 2015. — Reuters/File

  • PIA says it was the "first international flight" to take off from Kabul after Ashraf Ghani ousted.
  • Pakistanis, foreign diplomats, officials from international institutions aboard flight, PIA says.
  • The plane was stuck in Kabul a day earlier after it had left Islamabad to bringing back stranded passengers.

A Pakistan International Airlines aircraft — which was stuck at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul — has reached Islamabad, the flag carrier's spokesperson said Thursday.

The aircraft, Boeing 777, was unable to fly back last night after it had left Islamabad and arrived in Kabul on Wednesday evening to bring back Pakistanis and foreign diplomats stranded in Kabul.

The PIA spokesperson, in a statement, said "this was the first international flight" to take off from Afghanistan after the Taliban had ousted the Ashraf Ghani-led government, as they took over the country in a lightning sweep.

"Pakistanis, foreign diplomats, and officials from important international institutions were aboard the flight," the spokesperson said, with PIA chief executive Arshad Malik "personally overseeing" it.

The PIA administration was in contact with the flight crew and on-ground security personnel, the spokesperson said, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan and other high-ranking officials have been informed of the plane's arrival.

Related items

The flag carrier's staff in Kabul assisted people in getting to the airport and granting them permission to travel, the spokesperson said.

Malik greeted and lauded the plane's crew on arrival, the spokesperson said, with the passengers on board the plane also praising the flight staff for their safe arrival.

A day earlier, sources had informed Geo News that the Kabul airport was closed for commercial flights for the last two days and that PIA's PK-6249 flight was the sole one to arrive in the city.

The sources had added that permission from several agencies has to be sought before flying.

The International Federation of Airline Pilots Association (IFALPA) had also issued a notice yesterday that there is no air traffic service available at Kabul Airport, according to a safety bulletin seen by Geo News.

The notice to airmen will remain in effect till August 20.

The decision to send an airplane despite the NOTAM raised several questions.

It bears mentioning here that just three days ago, a PIA aircraft was able to miraculously fly back safely from Kabul to Islamabad after chaos descended at the airport, with swarms of people clinging on to a US military airplane in a desperate attempt to escape the country, as the Taliban took control of the capital.

With the sudden collapse of the Afghan government, the US military, which plans to evacuate more than 30,000 people by August 31, has taken over air traffic control and flight coordination at the airport.

More From Pakistan:

Watch: India's Yashraj, Pakistan's 'Baji Bombastic' team up for amusing new video

Watch: India's Yashraj, Pakistan's 'Baji Bombastic' team up for amusing new video
Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Pakistan

Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Pakistan
Kuwait resumes commercial flights for Pakistan, India

Kuwait resumes commercial flights for Pakistan, India
Pakistan observes Youm-e-Ashura with nationwide mourning processions amid tight security

Pakistan observes Youm-e-Ashura with nationwide mourning processions amid tight security
'Ashura gives message the truth will always prevail': PM Imran Khan

'Ashura gives message the truth will always prevail': PM Imran Khan

President Arif Alvi urges nation to follow coronavirus SOPs during Muharram processions

President Arif Alvi urges nation to follow coronavirus SOPs during Muharram processions
Sindh to reopen universities, other educational institutions on Monday

Sindh to reopen universities, other educational institutions on Monday
Women’s Action Forum condemns 'reprehensible' Minar-e-Pakistan incident

Women’s Action Forum condemns 'reprehensible' Minar-e-Pakistan incident
'Is this punishment for being a daughter of Pakistan?': Minar-e-Pakistan victim narrates 2.5-hour ordeal

'Is this punishment for being a daughter of Pakistan?': Minar-e-Pakistan victim narrates 2.5-hour ordeal
Terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

Terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR
Highly hypocritical of India to comment on minority rights elsewhere: Foreign Office

Highly hypocritical of India to comment on minority rights elsewhere: Foreign Office
Pakistan, China exchange views over evolving situation in Afghanistan

Pakistan, China exchange views over evolving situation in Afghanistan

Latest

view all