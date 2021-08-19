Kuwait resumes commercial flights for Pakistan, India

Repatriated Kuwaitis from Amman, wearing protective face masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), prepare their luggage while arriving at Kuwait Airport, Kuwait April 21, 2020. — Reuters/File

In May, Kuwait had banned flights and barred entry to travellers from Pakistan.

The Kuwaiti government on Wednesday announced to resume commercial flights for six countries, including Pakistan and India, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

Apart from Pakistan and India, the ban has also been lifted for Egypt, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the state-run news agency said.

"The decision was made in a cabinet meeting which underlined that flights with these countries would be subject to measures identified by Kuwait's ministerial coronavirus emergency committee," it added.

In May, Kuwait had banned flights and barred entry to travellers from four countries — Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka — until further notice.

The decision by the Gulf state's cabinet did not include cargo flights.

To enter Kuwait from the four countries, people must have been in another country for at least 14 days beforehand, the statement had said.

Kuwait, in May, had "immediately" resumed visas for Pakistanis, after a decade-long hiatus.

"There has been a big development on the front of Kuwaiti visas that had been stopped for Pakistanis since 2011. Family and business visas between Pakistan and Kuwait will now be restored," Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed had announced.