Thursday Aug 19 2021
Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Ayeza Khan turns 9.8M strong on Instagram: 'Thank-you my Insta family'

Superstar Ayeza Khan has crossed another milestone in her social media success this week.

The actor, who is an avid Instagram user, has reached 9.8 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

"9.8 Million hearts. Thank-you my Insta family for the continuous love and support," Ayeza captioned alongside her celebratory post.

In the picture, fans could spot the Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai star donning a while collar shirt paired with a gold necklace. The diva also held a bouquet of red roses for the camera.

Ayeza's friends were also quick to congratulate the actor's achievement in the comments.

"Khoobsuraaaat MashAllah," wrote Mahira Khan while designer Maria Butt added a bunch of heart emoticons.

