Taliban tell Afghanistan Cricket Board to carry on activities as usual: sources

Afghan cricket team. Getty images

Sources say Taliban have instructed ACB to continue activities as usual.

Taliban have not sent any signals barring cricket in Afghanistan, say sources.

ACB to face issues related to logistics only.

LAHORE: The Taliban have instructed the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to carry on its activities as per its usual routine, said sources Thursday.

Sources told Geo News that the ACB has contacted the Taliban representatives and so far, has not received any signal from the group that it would bar cricket from the country.

"Cricket series are on as per schedule as the sport will send a positive message [about Afghanistan] around the globe," said sources.



The ACB would not face any issues other than logistics, said sources.

The Taliban takeover

The Taliban had completed their sweep across Afghanistan by taking over Kabul on Sunday, following the culmination of a 20-year invasion with the US’ withdrawal of troops.



The Taliban's first news briefing since their return to Kabul suggested they would impose their laws more softly than during their harsh 1996-2001 rule.

