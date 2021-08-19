 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Aug 19 2021
By
Sohail Imran

Taliban tell Afghanistan Cricket Board to carry on activities as usual: sources

By
Sohail Imran

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Afghan cricket team. Getty images
Afghan cricket team. Getty images
  • Sources say Taliban have instructed ACB to continue activities as usual. 
  • Taliban have not sent any signals barring cricket in Afghanistan, say sources. 
  • ACB to face issues related to logistics only. 

LAHORE: The Taliban have instructed the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to carry on its activities as per its usual routine, said sources Thursday. 

Sources told Geo News that the ACB has contacted the Taliban representatives and so far, has not received any signal from the group that it would bar cricket from the country. 

Related items

"Cricket series are on as per schedule as the sport will send a positive message [about Afghanistan] around the globe," said sources. 

The ACB would not face any issues other than logistics, said sources. 

The Taliban takeover

The Taliban had completed their sweep across Afghanistan by taking over Kabul on Sunday, following the culmination of a 20-year invasion with the US’ withdrawal of troops. 

The Taliban's first news briefing since their return to Kabul suggested they would impose their laws more softly than during their harsh 1996-2001 rule.

More From Sports:

PCB says New Zealand Cricket has not communicated any reservations over upcoming tour

PCB says New Zealand Cricket has not communicated any reservations over upcoming tour
Pak vs NZ: Black Caps' tour to Pakistan in doubt amid Afghanistan turmoil

Pak vs NZ: Black Caps' tour to Pakistan in doubt amid Afghanistan turmoil
PCB likely to rest senior players for Pak-Afghan ODI series

PCB likely to rest senior players for Pak-Afghan ODI series
ICC Test rankings: Babar Azam rises to 8th position; Faheem, Fawad move up

ICC Test rankings: Babar Azam rises to 8th position; Faheem, Fawad move up
KPL 2021: Shahid Afridi ‘proud’ of Rawlakot Hawks after winning title

KPL 2021: Shahid Afridi ‘proud’ of Rawlakot Hawks after winning title
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistani team excited to take on India, says Waqar Younis

ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistani team excited to take on India, says Waqar Younis
'Taliban love cricket': No change in Pak-Afghan ODI series, says ACB CEO

'Taliban love cricket': No change in Pak-Afghan ODI series, says ACB CEO
Ronaldo rubbishes 'disrespectful' reports of Madrid move

Ronaldo rubbishes 'disrespectful' reports of Madrid move
KPL 2021 Final: Rawalakot Hawks defeat Muzaffarabad Tigers by 7 runs

KPL 2021 Final: Rawalakot Hawks defeat Muzaffarabad Tigers by 7 runs
PCB earns NA's ire for failing to show salaries of employees other than chairman

PCB earns NA's ire for failing to show salaries of employees other than chairman
Babar Azam terms T20 World Cup in UAE 'a home event'

Babar Azam terms T20 World Cup in UAE 'a home event'
ICC T20 World Cup: Here is Pakistan's matches schedule

ICC T20 World Cup: Here is Pakistan's matches schedule

Latest

view all