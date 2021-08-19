 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 19 2021
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan lauds cop for saving man from getting crushed by train

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 19, 2021


Screengrabs from the Twitter video shared by PM Imran Khan.
  • PM Khan shares video clip of a police officer performing a heroic deed.
  • Clip shows a young cop saving a man's life. 
  • "Admiration for the commitment of the young policeman to serve people," says PM Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday lauded a police officer's efforts that helped save a person from getting crushed to death by a train. 

"This is where duty becomes sacred. Admiration for the commitment of the young policeman to serve the people", PM Khan wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister shared a short video clip on Twitter, showing a young police officer standing on a train platform, watching an overcrowded train begin to start off on its journey. 

Read more: PM Imran Khan highlights his 'priority' via Twitter post

The police officer runs towards the edge of the platform, as a man falls off the moving train and is dangerously near to being crushed to death. 

The cop manages to pull the person away from the train and onto the platform, saving his life. 

It isn't clear where and when the incident took place in Pakistan. 

Minar-e-Pakistan harassment incident: CM Buzdar says culprits do not deserve leniency

US blogger Cynthia Ritchie found unconscious at Islamabad residence

Afghan delegation terms Pakistan 'major player' in Afghanistan's affairs

Pakistan's ambassador meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah to discuss situation in Afghanistan

Watch: India's Yashraj, Pakistan's 'Baji Bombastic' team up for amusing new video

Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Pakistan

Kuwait resumes commercial flights for Pakistan, India

PIA plane stuck at Kabul airport reaches Islamabad

Pakistan observes Youm-e-Ashura with nationwide mourning processions amid tight security

'Ashura gives message the truth will always prevail': PM Imran Khan

President Arif Alvi urges nation to follow coronavirus SOPs during Muharram processions

Sindh to reopen universities, other educational institutions on Monday

