PM Imran Khan lauds cop for saving man from getting crushed by train





Screengrabs from the Twitter video shared by PM Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday lauded a police officer's efforts that helped save a person from getting crushed to death by a train.

"This is where duty becomes sacred. Admiration for the commitment of the young policeman to serve the people", PM Khan wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister shared a short video clip on Twitter, showing a young police officer standing on a train platform, watching an overcrowded train begin to start off on its journey.

The police officer runs towards the edge of the platform, as a man falls off the moving train and is dangerously near to being crushed to death.

The cop manages to pull the person away from the train and onto the platform, saving his life.

It isn't clear where and when the incident took place in Pakistan.