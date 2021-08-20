Pak vs NZ: Black Caps to depart for Pakistan tour on schedule, say sources

Left-handed batsman Imam-ul-Haq walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: The New Zealand cricket board has made no changes to the team's upcoming tour to Pakistan, sources revealed Friday, after media reports had claimed that the bilateral series was in jeopardy following the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Sources within New Zealand Cricket, the country's cricket board, informed Geo News that no changes have been made to the squad's preparation for the upcoming Pakistan tour.

"The New Zealand cricket team will begin its travel as per schedule," said the source. "The New Zealand squad will leave for its tour to Bangladesh and Pakistan on Monday."



The Black Caps will play T20Is against Bangladesh till September 10 and are scheduled to land in Islamabad on September 11.

The Kiwis are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is against Pakistan in Rawalpindi and Lahore respectively.

New Zealand media had earlier reported that the team’s tour to Pakistan was subject to a security reassessment, after some players had expressed security concerns following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

The media report had quoted the New Zealand Press Association Chief Heath Mills as saying that whatever is happening in Afghanistan is sad and people, including the NZ players, were asking questions about the security check processes.

The report also suggested that the security consultant, Reg Dickason, would visit Pakistan later this month to review the security situation there.

PCB says NZ Cricket did not communicate any reservations

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stuck to the stance that the tour has been scheduled and it has nothing to do with the regional development.

According to the PCB, longtime independent security consultant Reg Dikason’s visit in August was planned long ago and it isn’t related to the change in the political landscape in Afghanistan.

Dickason is a consultant to the England Cricket Board (ECB) too therefore he will give feedback to them as well regarding England’s men and women teams’ tours to Pakistan, scheduled for October, said the PCB’s spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail of England reported that ECB would also review the security situation in Pakistan for the autumn white-ball tour for England's men's and women's cricket teams.

Conversely, an ECB spokesperson said that there are always going to be security checks and procedures.

NZ series schedule

11 Sep – Arrival in Islamabad

12-14 Sep – Room isolation

15-16 Sep – Training/practice/intra-squad match

17 Sep – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

25 Sep – 1st T20I, Lahore

26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Lahore

29 Sep – 3rd T20I, Lahore

1 Oct – 4th T20I, Lahore

3 Oct – 5th T20I, Lahore





لاہور : پاکستان کے دورے کے حوالے سے انتظامات میں کوئی تبدیلی نہیں کی گئی زرائع نیوزی لینڈ کرکٹ

لاہور : شیڈول کے مطابق نیوزی لینڈ کرکٹ اسکواڈ اپنے سفر کا آغاز کرے گا زرائع نیوزی لینڈ کرکٹ

لاہور: نیوزی لینڈ کرکٹ اسکواڈ پیر کی رات بنگلہ دیش اور پاکستان کے دورے پر روانہ ہو گا زرائع نیوزی لینڈ کرکٹ

لاہور : خطے میں بدلتی صورتحال کے بعد نیوزی لینڈ کے بعض کھلاڑیوں کے تحفظات کی خبریں سامنے آئیں تھیں

لاہور : میڈیا رپورٹس میں پاکستان کے دورے کے لئیے سیکورٹی انتظامات کے جائزے کو اہم قرار دیا جانے لگا تھا

لاہور : سیکورٹی انتظامات کا جائزہ معمول کی بات ہے جو ایک ماہ پہلے طے ہو چکا تھا

لاہور : نیوزی لینڈ نے دس ستمبر تک بنگلہ دیش میں ٹی ٹونٹی میچز کھیلنے ہیں

لاہور : نیوزی لینڈ ٹیم کی گیارہ ستمبر کو اسلام آباد میں آمد شیڈول ہے

لاہور : نیوزی لینڈ ٹیم نے راولپنڈی میں تین ون ڈے اور لاہور میں پانچ ٹی ٹونٹی میچز کی سیریز کھیلنا ہے