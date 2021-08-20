Kareena Kapoor delights fans with brand new adorable photo of son Jeh

Indian actress Kareena Kapoor, who jetted off to Maldives with family recently, delighted her millions of fans with a brand new stunning photo of son Jehangir Ali Khan.



The Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared the adorable photo with son Jeh.

She wrote in the caption “Lights, camera naptime.”

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second baby in February 2021.

On Saif’s 51st birthday, Kareena also delighted her millions of fans with a perfect family photo from the Maldives to wish the husband a very happy birthday.

She wrote in the caption “Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want”.

The Good Newwz actress is currently in Maldives with husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan where they celebrated the 51st birthday of Saif.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha with superstar Aamir Khan.

