Showbiz
Friday Aug 20 2021
Anushka Sharma is a sight for sore eyes during lunch date with Virat Kohli

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Indian actor Anushka Sharma, who keeps swooning fans with the photo series from London trip, has once again posted a new social media update.

The Phillauri star was recently spotted on a lunch date with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, posing for an adorable photo.

For her day out, Anushka donned a white sweater paired with denim jeans. The star also flaunted her short hair and flashed a smile for the camera.

Anushka and Virat went to a vegan restaurant for their day out. The couple later posed for a photo with the restaurant owner in celebration of India's victory against Britain in five-match test series.

Take a look:



