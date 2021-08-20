Anushka Sharma is a sight for sore eyes during lunch date with Virat Kohli

Indian actor Anushka Sharma, who keeps swooning fans with the photo series from London trip, has once again posted a new social media update.

The Phillauri star was recently spotted on a lunch date with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, posing for an adorable photo.

For her day out, Anushka donned a white sweater paired with denim jeans. The star also flaunted her short hair and flashed a smile for the camera.

Anushka and Virat went to a vegan restaurant for their day out. The couple later posed for a photo with the restaurant owner in celebration of India's victory against Britain in five-match test series.



