PM Imran Khan calls meeting to discuss Afghan situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a meeting. Photo: File.

PM Imran Khan calls a meeting to discuss Afghanistan situation.

Sources say meeting to decide govt's future course of action regarding Afghanistan.

Border management and other issues will also be discussed during meeting, say sources.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on a meeting today to review the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

Sources told Geo News that Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and several military leaders have been invited to the meeting.

During the meeting, the premier will be briefed about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan as well as Pakistan's border management strategy.

The stance of the government and the future course of action regarding Afghanistan will also come under discussion.



'Great responsibility' rests on Afghan leadership in current situation:

Earlier this week, PM Imran Khan had said that "great responsibility" rests on the Afghan leaders to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability, and development," after the Taliban took over the country in a 10-day lightning offensive.

The premier's comments came during a meeting with a delegation of political leaders from Afghanistan, per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

"No other country is more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan," the premier told the delegation.

PM Imran Khan expressed "strong support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kinship," the statement said.

Pakistan has also made it clear that although it welcomes the "peaceful" transfer of power in Afghanistan, it will not take a unilateral decision to recognise the Taliban government, the statement underscored.

The prime minister also highlighted the importance of all sides working to secure an inclusive political solution.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, PM Imran Khan assured the delegation of Pakistan’s steadfast support for efforts in this direction.