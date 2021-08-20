First-year exams to continue as scheduled: BIEK

Student solving a question paper during the annual examination of HSC (part-II) at Hayat Girls High School in Hyderabad, on July 26, 2021. — APP/File

Examinations to start on August 23 and end on September 13.

More than 136,000 students are expected to appear.

Sindh has closed all educational institutions till August 30.

The examinations of students in intermediate part-1 (first-year) will take place as scheduled, Chairman Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi, Prof Dr Saeeduddin said Friday.

The intermediate board chairman, in a statement, said the examinations would kick off on August 23 and end on September 13, in which more than 136,000 students are expected to appear.

The development comes after Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had announced that all schools in the province would remain closed for one more week than the earlier announced date — till August 30.

Read more: Sindh schools to remain closed for another week

Addressing a press briefing, the chief minister said the educational institutions would resume in-person learning from August 30 which was earlier scheduled to start from coming Monday.

CM Shah said that all teachers and parents also need to show their vaccination certificates. “All the staff should be vaccinated before the reopening of schools.”

Later in the day, the chief minister, in a statement, announced that universities would also remain closed till August 30 in light of the coronavirus situation.