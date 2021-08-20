Sindh schools to remain closed for another week

File photo.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that schools in the province will remain closed for one more week.

Addressing a press briefing, the chief minister said the educational institutions would resume in-person learning from August 30 which was earlier scheduled to start from coming Monday.

CM Shah said that all teachers and parents also need to show their vaccination certificates. “All the staff should be vaccinated before the reopening of schools,” he added.

On August 17, Sindh Education Sardar Shah had announced that the educational institutes in Sindh will resume classes from August 23.

The announcement was made by the minister after he had chaired a meeting of the steering committee of the Department of Education, Sindh.



Shah had said that the schools would reopen with only 50% of students in attendance, while the educational institutions that have a full vaccination rate will be allowed a 100% student strength.

The minister had said closing and reopening schools was not the solution and said a different method should be adopted which does not harm the students' education.

"One of the parents of a student will have to submit their NADRA-issued vaccination certificate to the school administration," he had said.

It is pertinent to mention that according to a decision by the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC), educational institutions are opened across Pakistan except for Sindh where the positivity ratio was high as compared to other provinces.