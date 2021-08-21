Shaniera Akram makes Twitter angry after writing apology to 'good men'

Cricketer Wasim Akram's wife, Shaniera Akram, is under hot waters after her recent tweet amid ongoing Minar-e-Pakistan controversy.

Shaniera, who is an avid social media user, took to her micro-blogging app and penned an apology to all the men who 'have been failed' by their Pakistani brothers.

“My heart goes out to all the good men of Pakistan. I’m sorry so many of your brothers have failed you," the 40-year-old tweeted.

Shaniera's comment however was not well received well by her followers, especially those belonging to the 'All Men' brigade.

“This is so incredibly tone-deaf of you to say. I'm honestly disappointed. Pakistani women suffer through so much, it is our struggle that needs to be highlighted, not the ‘Not All Men’ bandwagon," said one user.

Another follower also corrected Shaniera's comment:

"Corrected tweet: My heart goes out to all the women of Pakistan. I’m sorry men have failed you.”

One woman went on to share her own struggles in order to enlighten Shaniera on the grave consequences of her tweet.

“I can recall so many instances where so many men behaved like they own the place or the woman or the child or the goat. Don't know about the good men. Men will never understand what a woman goes through every day. And these are the worst of the times to sympathize with men.”

Shaniera's tweet comes after a TikToker was brutally abused by a mob of 400 men at the Greater Iqbal Park, Lahore, on 14th August.