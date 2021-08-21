 
Saturday Aug 21 2021
Web Desk

Yasir Hussain asked to choose between Iqra and Kabir, his answer is 'obvious'

Web Desk

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

There are no two ways about Yasir Hussain's undeniable love for his wife Iqra Aziz.

The actor, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, turned to his Instagram amid quarantine and engaged in a Q&A session with his fans.

"Sawal Poochen," he invited followers on Instagram Stories.

Yasir's fans soon started to flood in his photo-sharing app with questions about his professional and personal life.

However, an answer that really made netizens gush over the couple came after a fan asked whom amongst Iqra and Kabir, does he love more.

"Do you love Iqra more or Kabir?" asked a fan to which Yasir replied, "Obviously Iqra."

 Another fan went on to ask Yasir about Iqra's hobbies these days to which the Lahore Se Agey star quipped, "changing Kabir's diapers."

Yasir and Iqra welcomed their first child together last month. The couple tied the knot in 2019.


