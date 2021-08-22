 
Can't connect right now! retry
Other
Sunday Aug 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Setback for Pak-Afghan ODI series as Sri Lanka imposes lockdown

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 22, 2021


Shaheen Afridi and an Afghanistan batsman. Photo: AFP
Shaheen Afridi and an Afghanistan batsman. Photo: AFP
  • Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series in doldrums as host country imposes 10-day lockdown.
  • Pak-Afghan ODI series is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from September 3 to 9.
  • Earlier, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had rejected the proposal to play the series in Pakistan.  

KARACHI: The Pakistan-Afghanistan one-day international (ODI) series scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka is in doldrums as the host country, Sri Lanka, has imposed a 10-day nationwide lockdown. 

However, the final decision in this regard is expected on Sunday (today).

In view of the unavailability of commercial flights and the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier offered the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to play the series in Pakistan but the ACB had insisted on playing the series at a natural venue.

The ACB was of the view that its players would arrive in Pakistan by road and from there would fly to Sri Lanka via Dubai.

Earlier, a PCB spokesperson had said the ODI series between the two neighbouring countries was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from September 3 to 9.

The spokesperson had said the board planned to start the training camp for the series from August 21 to 28, but since the Afghan board has failed to do its job so far, PCB plans to hold on to the squad announcement and training camp.

"We do not want to incur additional expenses," he had added. 

No change in Pak-Afghan ODI series, says ACB CEO

Earlier, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on August 18 had said that the three-match ODI series against Pakistan would be played as per schedule, The News reported.

In a statement, the Afghanistan’s cricket board had said that the ODI series against Pakistan would not be affected by the change of government in the country.

“Taliban love cricket and they are supporting their team. Our ODI series against Pakistan will go on as per schedule in Sri Lanka," ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari had said.

More From Other:

Jordan crisis: Pakistan stands with King Abdullah II

Jordan crisis: Pakistan stands with King Abdullah II
Dananeer Mobeen grooves to Yashraj Mukhate's #PawriHoriHai viral song

Dananeer Mobeen grooves to Yashraj Mukhate's #PawriHoriHai viral song

Video: Dilip Kumar's nephew thanks PM Imran Khan for preserving ancestral home in Peshawar

Video: Dilip Kumar's nephew thanks PM Imran Khan for preserving ancestral home in Peshawar
Senate polls to be held on March 3

Senate polls to be held on March 3
Watch Hassan Ali's spectacular second 5-wicket haul against South Africa in Pindi Test

Watch Hassan Ali's spectacular second 5-wicket haul against South Africa in Pindi Test
Haier thanks customers for 'amazing response' to 12.12 sale

Haier thanks customers for 'amazing response' to 12.12 sale

South Africa cricket team to tour Pakistan after 14 years

South Africa cricket team to tour Pakistan after 14 years
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Inactivate 99.9% of the Virus That Causes COVID-19

Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Inactivate 99.9% of the Virus That Causes COVID-19
Live US election 2020: Latest updates on polls, results in Donald Trump vs Joe Biden presidential race

Live US election 2020: Latest updates on polls, results in Donald Trump vs Joe Biden presidential race
Live US election 2020: Latest updates on polls, results in Donald Trump vs Joe Biden presidential race

Live US election 2020: Latest updates on polls, results in Donald Trump vs Joe Biden presidential race
mkl

mkl
Live US election 2020: Latest updates on polls, results in Donald Trump vs Joe Biden presidential race

Live US election 2020: Latest updates on polls, results in Donald Trump vs Joe Biden presidential race

Latest

view all