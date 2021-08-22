Setback for Pak-Afghan ODI series as Sri Lanka imposes lockdown





Shaheen Afridi and an Afghanistan batsman. Photo: AFP

Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series in doldrums as host country imposes 10-day lockdown.

Pak-Afghan ODI series is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from September 3 to 9.

Earlier, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had rejected the proposal to play the series in Pakistan.

KARACHI: The Pakistan-Afghanistan one-day international (ODI) series scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka is in doldrums as the host country, Sri Lanka, has imposed a 10-day nationwide lockdown.

However, the final decision in this regard is expected on Sunday (today).



In view of the unavailability of commercial flights and the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier offered the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to play the series in Pakistan but the ACB had insisted on playing the series at a natural venue.

The ACB was of the view that its players would arrive in Pakistan by road and from there would fly to Sri Lanka via Dubai.

Earlier, a PCB spokesperson had said the ODI series between the two neighbouring countries was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from September 3 to 9.

The spokesperson had said the board planned to start the training camp for the series from August 21 to 28, but since the Afghan board has failed to do its job so far, PCB plans to hold on to the squad announcement and training camp.

"We do not want to incur additional expenses," he had added.

No change in Pak-Afghan ODI series, says ACB CEO



Earlier, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on August 18 had said that the three-match ODI series against Pakistan would be played as per schedule, The News reported.

In a statement, the Afghanistan’s cricket board had said that the ODI series against Pakistan would not be affected by the change of government in the country.

“Taliban love cricket and they are supporting their team. Our ODI series against Pakistan will go on as per schedule in Sri Lanka," ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari had said.