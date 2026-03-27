The Aga Khan marks inaugural visit to Canada, renewing 50 years of partnership

His Highness the Aga Khan and Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 25, 2026.

OTTAWA: His Highness the Aga Khan, 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslim community and Chair of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), began his first official visit to Canada, marking a milestone in a relationship between the Imamat and Canada that spans more than five decades, on Thursday.

His Highness met Prime Minister Mark Carney, and was hosted at dinner by Governor General Mary Simon and His Excellency Whit Fraser. His Highness also met with a diverse group of Senators and Members of Parliament at the Delegation of the Ismaili Imamat.

Reflecting on the depth of the partnership, His Highness said: “Like my father before me, I believe in the promise of Canada – its values, its principles and its willingness to act on them, even when it is most challenging. That is what we build on, and what makes this relationship enduring.”

The visit continues a longstanding relationship between Canada and the Imamat, grounded in shared values and a sustained commitment to building a better world. Over five decades, this partnership has produced tangible outcomes in capacity building, economic development and the strengthening of civil society across some of the world’s most challenging environments. Building on this historic relationship, Prime Minister Carney and His Highness released a joint declaration outlining new partnerships in housing, economic development and other areas of mutual interest, setting the stage for renewed collaboration.

Three areas of renewed commitment

During substantive discussions with Prime Minister Carney, His Highness and the Prime Minister agreed to advance collaboration across three priority areas:

Affordable housing. Prime Minister Carney welcomed a series of investments by the Ismaili Imamat in multi-generational not-for-profit housing projects across Canada to improve the supply of affordable housing. In addition, through Build Canada Homes, the Government of Canada will forge a long-term partnership with the Ismaili Imamat to develop a series of low- and middle-income housing projects.

Development Collaboration. The leaders also announced the creation of an Economic Partnership Platform to strengthen development financing. FinDev Canada and the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development will pool public and private capital to invest in infrastructure, renewable energy and agriculture across Africa and Asia, combining AKDN’s expertise and development models with Canada’s resources. In addition, the leaders committed to ongoing joint development programming to advance economic opportunity, health, education, and pluralism, including in critical regions such as Syria. They identified particular opportunities to advance work in skills development related to key economic needs, energy initiatives, and leveraging Canadian innovations and technology in important sectors such as agriculture and climate.

Principled global diplomacy. Recognising the urgent need for quiet, principled diplomacy to save lives, end conflict, and preserve human dignity, the Imamat and Canada renewed their commitment to work together towards these goals.

New Canadian Representative appointed

Prime Minister Carney also announced that the Honourable David Lametti, currently Canada’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, will also be appointed as the new Representative of Canada to the Ismaili Imamat, a role that will help carry this renewed partnership forward.

A partnership built for complexity

Speaking at a parliamentary reception attended by senators, ministers and members of Parliament, His Highness noted that as the world grows more complicated, traditional models of aid are increasingly difficult to sustain. He underscored the importance of new forms of partnership capable of creating lasting, sustainable prosperity in the world’s most challenging regions – and of ensuring that more countries become countries of opportunity for their own populations.

His Highness expressed his intention to make this the first of many visits to Canada, and reaffirmed the readiness of the Imamat, the AKDN, and the Canadian Ismaili community and its institutions to serve as proud and reliable partners in building a safer, more prosperous and more pluralist world.