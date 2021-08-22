Mohammad Hafeez condemns Lahore harassment incident





Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez during an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match. Photo: File

Hafeez terms sexual harassment incident “painful and condemnable act”.

Urges government to pass strict laws to stop such incidents.

“Our religion gives equal rights and respect to woman to live with freedom and prosper in our society," says Hafeez.

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez Sunday reacted to the viral video of a Lahore man sexually harassing a woman sitting in a rickshaw.

The veteran cricketer condemned the incident, urging Prime Minister Imran Khan to enact laws that deal with harassers in the strictest manner.

Terming the harassment incident a “painful and condemnable act”, Hafeez said Islam gives women equal rights and respect.

Criticizing the rising incidents of harassment in the country, he said, “A mindset exists and developing in our society."



Police yet to arrest man who harassed girl on rickshaw



Lahore police have yet to arrest the culprit who harassed and forcibly kissed a girl near Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day, Geo News reported Saturday.

A case, however, has been registered at the Lari Adda police station on the station house officer's (SHO) complaint, after police were shown a video of the incident which went viral on social media.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on Circular Road, near gate no 1 of Greater Iqbal Park, towards Chand Chowk.

The FIR estimates 10-12 "morally unrestrained" men on board motorcycles to have harassed two women sitting on board a Qingqi rickshaw, with a child seated in between them.

The video shows motorcyclists hounding the rickshaw, catcalling and leering at the women, besides making obscene gestures, stated the FIR. "One of the men, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, jumped onto the rickshaw to forcibly kiss one of the women on her cheek and also tried to tear her clothes off," it noted.